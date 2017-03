KIEV Ukraine's hryvnia currency extended its falls on Monday after the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich, trading at 9.3 against the dollar - 3.8 percent less than at Friday's close - before bouncing back slightly.

The currency was back at 9.174 per dollar shortly afterwards.

The hryvnia had been almost unchanged at the start of trading at 8.8380 to the dollar.

