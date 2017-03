KIEV Ukraine's hryvnia currency was three percent down from Monday's close at 9.45 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after about one hour of trading.

The hryvnia had fallen by around 3.8 percent on Monday after the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich.

The weakening of the hryvnia in the past few days has brought the currency close to its all-time low of 9.55, which it hit in December 2008.

