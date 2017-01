KIEV Ukrainian Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said on Thursday that a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help Ukraine service its debts and keep the hryvnia currency and financial system stable.

He also said the IMF loan tranche, worth $1 billion, is a sign of confidence in the Ukrainian government.

