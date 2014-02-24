BUDAPEST There is a huge amount of macroeconomic assistance available for Ukraine as soon as it concludes an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in Budapest on Monday.

"As you know in Ukraine we have a long record of agreements that have not been honoured," Sikorski, one of the European Union's mediators in the Ukraine crisis, told a news conference.

