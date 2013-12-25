KIEV A Ukrainian opposition activist and journalist known for her investigations into corruption among senior state officials was beaten up by unknown attackers on Wednesday.

Tetyana Chornovil was assaulted near the capital Kiev hours after an article she wrote on the assets of top government officials was published.

The 34-year-old, a prominent activist who has given speeches at recent anti-government protests, told police her car was stopped by a vehicle just after midnight. A group of unidentified men got out and broke the rear window of her car.

"They then pulled her from the car, beat her and left her in a ditch," police said in a statement. The statement did not say whether she had been robbed.

The freelance journalist was left with a broken nose, concussion and numerous bruises, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported. Opposition activists said she was in intensive care in hospital.

Kiev has been gripped by street protests since late November when President Viktor Yanukovich's government refused to sign an association agreement with the European Union. Weekend rallies have sometimes drawing hundreds of thousands people.

Ukraine struck a deal with Russia last week to receive a $15 billion bailout and lower gas prices under a deal that keeps the cash-strapped country in Moscow's orbit.

Yanukovich has urged police to find those responsible for Chornovil's beating, his office said.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Jack Stubbs; Editing by Pravin Char)