An opposition activist attacks riot police during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Riot police (back) block opposition activists during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament in Kiev July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Riot police block opposition activists during a rally to protest against a Russian language bill passed by parliament, in Kiev July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Deputies push each other during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament, during a vote on a bill about the basics of the language policy in Kiev July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Deputies block the podium during a session in the chamber of the Ukrainian parliament, during a vote on a bill about the basics of the language policy in Kiev July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The speaker of Ukraine's parliament Volodymyr Lytvyn gestures during a parliament session in Kiev, in this file picture taken March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

Riot police block opposition supporters during a rally against a new bill about the basics of the language policy in Kiev July 3, 2012. U REUTERS/Stringer

KIEV Ukraine's parliament speaker Volodymyr Lytvyn tendered his resignation on Wednesday after deputies of the majority Regions Party rushed a contentious language bill through a second and final reading the day before.

"Colleagues, I ask you to consider my resignation and take a decision on it," Lytvyn told an opening session of parliament.

The bill, which cannot become law until first Lytvyn and then President Viktor Yanukovich have signed it, would upgrade the status of the Russian language in the former Soviet republic where the official state language is Ukrainian.

Lytvyn's move followed a night of protest in Kiev with the opposition - which sees the bill as a potential threat to Ukrainian sovereignty - organising demonstrations outside a building where Yanukovich was due to speak on Wednesday.

(Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)