U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (C) talks to reporters on his way to vote on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

KIEV U.S. Senator John Mccain told thousands of Ukrainian protesters camped on Kiev's main square on Sunday that Ukraine's destiny lay in Europe and that it would Europe better.

"Ukraine will make Europe better and Europe will make Ukraine better," he said to crowds protesting against President Viktor Yanukovich's U-turn in trade policy away from Europe towards Russia.

"We are here to support your just cause, the sovereign right of Ukraine to determine its own destiny freely and independently. And the destiny you seek lies in Europe," McCain, a leading Republican voice on U.S. foreign policy.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Richard Balmforth)