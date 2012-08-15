Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited three people familiar with the situation as saying the grouping, which also includes Romania's OMV Petrom and Ukraine's state company Nadra, was chosen in a tender process over Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM).
"Big finds are expected in the Skifska field, attractive in being massive in size as well as adjacent and geologically similar to where ExxonMobil and OMV Petrom are exploring off Romania's coast," an unnamed Ukrainian government official was quoted as saying.
The tender is due to be announced on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Ed Davies)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
VIENNA Austria filed a lawsuit on Thursday against Airbus and the Eurofighter consortium, alleging them of wilful deception and fraud linked to a 2 billion euro (1.67 billion pound) order for Eurofighter jets in 2003, the defence ministry said.