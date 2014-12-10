LONDON Former Lithuanian finance minister Algirdas Šemeta is to become Ukraine's new anti-corruption tsar after winning the backing of the Kiev government and its Western lenders, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday.

Šemeta, who was until recently the European Union's Commissioner for Taxation and Customs Union, Audit and Anti-Fraud, will monitor business dealings and handle complaints about corruption that has long blighted the country.

His role will have no legal powers but is based on a deal struck in May by the government and international financing institutions providing Kiev aid including the IMF, EBRD and European Investment Bank.

