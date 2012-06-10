KIEV Five people were killed and 13 others injured in Ukraine on Sunday when a storm forced an aircraft carrying parachutists to make an emergency landing, the emergencies ministry said.

The L-410 plane, which had a two-person crew, was taking 16 parachutists on a jump from Borodyanka aerodrome about 50 km (30 miles) north-west of Kiev when bad weather closed in.

"There was very heavy rain and strong winds which required them to make an emergency landing," said ministry spokeswoman Yulia Ershova.

"Five people were killed and 13 have been injured," she added. There was no explanation of what went wrong with the emergency landing.

