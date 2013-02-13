KIEV At least two people were killed when an airplane carrying 45 passengers and crew crash-landed in thick fog in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk on Wednesday night, Interfax news agency said.

The emergencies ministry, quoted by the agency, said the plane overshot the runway at Donetsk airport as it attempted to execute an emergency landing and broke up.

The twin-engined Antonov 24 turboprop had been making an approach to Donetsk, which was shrouded in thick fog, from the Black Sea coastal city of Odessa.

The crash took place just hours before a Champions League football match in Donetsk between Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund.

