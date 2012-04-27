KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich called a series of bomb blasts in the former Soviet republic on Friday a challenge, promising an adequate response, Interfax news agency reported.

Four bombs planted in rubbish bins injured at least 14 people in the city of Dnipropetrovsk earlier on Friday.

"We... understand that this is another challenge to us, to the whole country," Yanukovich, who was visiting the southern Crimea region, said.

"We will think how to respond accordingly."

