KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.

Gontareva has resigned as central bank chief but Poroshenko has yet to publicly accept her resignation or nominate a successor, who must then be approved by parliament.

There is a lot of attention on who will replace Gontareva, a figure praised by the International Monetary Fund but vilified by some lawmakers and street protesters, who have accused her of corruption and of being a Russian stooge.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)