KIEV Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Thursday it had issued a warrant to find and detain Serhiy Kurchenko, the chairman of energy firm Vetek, on suspicion of stealing state property.

Prosecutors said the business activities of multi-millionaire Kurchenko, whose industrial empire grew rapidly under ousted president Viktor Yanukovich, had caused more than 1 billion hryvnias (60 million pounds) damage to national interests.

"The general prosecutor of Ukraine has declared Serhiy Kurchenko a suspect in the theft of state property of state firm

Ukrgasdobycha together with other persons," the prosecutor general said in a statement, referring to another energy firm.

It said investigators were trying to determine Kurchenko's whereabouts.

Kurchenko was placed on a European Union sanctions list earlier this month, but he said that the move was a result of a "misunderstanding".

Local media have reported that Kurchenko left Ukraine in February for an unknown destination.

Since Yanukovich fled Ukraine, Russian forces have occupied its Crimea region and President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty making the region part of Russia after a weekend referendum.

