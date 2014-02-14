MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin told Germany's visiting foreign minister on Friday he would welcome closer economic ties between the Europe Union and Ukraine, a German source said.

"Putin said steps towards economic convergence between the EU and Ukraine were welcome," said a source in the delegation of German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who met Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

Putin's reported remarks to Steinmeier would appear to contrast Lavrov's comment in a joint news conference with Steinmeier that the EU wanted to create a "sphere of influence" by pressing Ukraine to forge closer ties with Europe.

