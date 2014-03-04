TUNIS Russia hopes its Western partners will not impose sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We hope our partners will understand our position," he told reporters during a visit to Tunisia, adding that Russia's moves in Ukraine's Crimea region had been right. "Nobody has a right to be angry with Russia. The European Union and the United States did not fulfil their obligations in Ukraine," he said, speaking through a translator.

Lavrov also said Ukraine needed a comprehensive dialogue not excluding anyone.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)