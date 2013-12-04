BRUSSELS Russia criticised "aggressive actions" by Ukrainian demonstrators and the Western response to the protests on Wednesday, saying outsiders should not interfere in Ukraine's affairs.

President Viktor Yanukovich's decision last week to spurn a trade and cooperation pact with the European Union in favour of closer ties with Russia has sparked days of mass protests.

"I do not quite understand the scope of the aggressive actions on the part of the opposition," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference after talks with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Ukraine's government had used its sovereign right to decide whether or not to ratify an agreement, Lavrov said.

"I hope that Ukrainian politicians will be able to bring the situation into a peaceful vein. We encourage everybody not to interfere," Lavrov said, speaking through an interpreter.

NATO foreign ministers responded to scenes of Ukrainian police using batons and stun grenades to break up pro-Europe protests over the weekend by issuing a statement on Tuesday condemning the use of "excessive force" against protesters.

Lavrov said he did not understand "why NATO adopts such statements".

