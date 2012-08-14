Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks to members of the media during his visit to number 10 Downing Street in London August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sang Tan/ Pool

KIEV A Ukrainian court on Tuesday ordered the extradition of the suspected leader of a foiled plot to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported.

Days before Russia's March 4 presidential election, the country's state media carried news of a plot by Islamist rebels to kill Putin, who then served as prime minister and won the vote to become president for a third term.

State television said the plotters, seized after one blew himself up in a flat in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, had planned to plant a bomb in central Moscow to kill Putin on his way to work.

The report provoked ridicule from Putin's opponents who said it was a crude attempt to boost the former KGB spy's popularity before the election.

The Appeals Court of the Odessa region on Tuesday supported state prosecutors' request to hand over Adam Osmayev to Russia, Interfax reported. It said Osmayev denied the charges against him.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Pravin Char)