KIEV Ukraine plans to ban imports of Russian oil products, and to remove import duties on second-hand cars except for Russian ones, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said in a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The announcement is the latest move in an ongoing trade war between Russia and Ukraine that follows Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"I am asking the Ministry of Economy to prepare a mechanism for banning the purchase of petroleum products from the country of the aggressor, which is the Russian Federation," the prime minister said.

