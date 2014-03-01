KIEV Ukraine's defence minister said on Saturday Russia had "recently" brought 6,000 additional personnel into Ukraine and that the Ukrainian military were on high alert in the Crimea region.

Ihor Tenyukh gave no further details in comments to reporters in Kiev.

The Ukrainian government has accused Moscow of deploying troops in Crimea, where Russia's Black Sea fleet has a base, but Russia says it has not violated an agreement with Ukraine that covers its forces there.

(Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)