French President Francois Hollande (R) looks down at their hands as he greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel before a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the imminent threat of sanctions against the Ukrainian government was meant to show Kiev that the European Union is serious about the need for a return to political dialogue.

"When (EU) foreign ministers meet tomorrow in Brussels they must talk about which specific sanctions should be imposed to show we are serious that the political process must resume...," she told a news conference with French leader Francois Hollande.

"But sanctions alone are not enough," said Merkel, adding that it was necessary to talk to both the opposition and Viktor Yanukovich's government to help bring peace to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers in Berlin)