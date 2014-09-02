Children play with toys at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

GENEVA The number of people displaced in Ukraine by fighting has nearly doubled in the past there weeks to at least 260,000 and more are fleeing amid fears of mass displacement, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

"In terms of the ongoing fighting, in Donetsk, Luhansk and south of Donetsk oblast (district), we very concerned about the risk of further exodus," Vincent Cochetel, director of the UNHCR's bureau for Europe, told a news briefing in Geneva.

"The High Commissioner (Antonio Guterres) is very concerned about the risk of further displacement of major proportion in that part of the country."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet)