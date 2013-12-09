KIEV Hundreds of protesters blocked several main streets in the centre of Ukrainian capital Kiev on Monday, eyewitnesses said, responding to calls from opposition leaders to defend their demonstration from possible police intervention.

Vitaly Klitschko, an opposition leader, told Reuters: "The opposition must stay here and do everything to stop the police from breaking up a peaceful demonstration." He called on those people who were elderly or frail to go home.

