Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he had received strong assurances of U.S. support for his country from Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House on Tuesday.
Trump has called in the past for improved U.S. ties with Russia, stoking fears in Ukraine that he might row back from past U.S. pledges of support for Poroshenko's pro-Western administration in Kiev.
Moscow seized Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has backed pro-Russian separatist rebels battling Kiev's forces in eastern Ukraine.
"There was a full, detailed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. We received strong support from the U.S. side, support in terms of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the independence of our state," Poroshenko was quoted as telling journalists by Ukrainian news agency Interfax Ukraine.
PARIS The popularity of France's President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is on the rise, an Ifop poll showed on Sunday.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces opened exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul on Saturday as they battled to retake the quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last stand in what was the de facto capital of their self-declared caliphate.