BRUSSELS The European Commission is deeply disappointed by the sentencing of Ukraine's ex-prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko to seven years in prison and believes it will have deep implications for Kiev's relations with the bloc, the top EU diplomat said on Tuesday.

A statement from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said the trial confirmed that justice was being applied selectively in Ukraine in politically motivated prosecutions of opposition leaders and members of the former government.

"The EU will reflect on its policies towards Ukraine," she said in a statement on behalf of the European Union.

"The way the Ukrainian authorities will generally respect universal values and rule of law, and specifically how they will handle these cases, risks having profound implications for the EU-Ukraine bilateral relationship, including for the conclusion of the Association Agreement, our political dialogue and our cooperation more broadly."

EU officials have warned Ukraine that planned bilateral deals on political association and free trade may never be ratified by EU states if Tymoshenko ends up in jail or is barred from running for office before the 2012 parliamentary election.

Ashton said the right of appeal should not be compromised by barring her from future elections.

She said on Monday that EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg that day had expressed great concern about the forthcoming verdict and would assess implications for the association agreement, negotiations on which have reached their final stages.

EU diplomats have proposed "decriminalising" Tymoshenko's alleged offence -- reclassifying it as administrative rather than criminal.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kostyantyn Gryshchenko told reporters in Brussels it was important to respect the judicial system, saying Tymoshenko had "brazenly showed disrespect for the court."

Asked how the government was going to deal with the political fallout, he replied: "The government is not in a position to do anything before the court proceedings are done."

Gryshchenko was in Brussels for an exchange of views with the foreign affairs committee of the European Parliament.