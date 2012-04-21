KHARKIV, Ukraine Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, whose jailing last year soured the former Soviet republic's relations with the West, has been moved to an hospital outside prison, possibly against her will, her party said on Saturday.

The imprisonment of Tymoshenko, a fierce opponent of President Viktor Yanukovich, has been sharply criticised by the European Union, which has said she is the victim of selective justice.

The European Court for Human Rights, which is looking into her appeal against last year's conviction on abuse-of-office charges, has urged Ukraine to ensure Tymoshenko receives proper medical treatment.

Tymoshenko, 51, who is now also on trial on graft charges, has suffered from back pain for months, her lawyers and family say, and has refused to attend the fresh hearings.

"Tymoshenko has already arrived at the clinic where she will be offered a range of procedures recommended by German and Ukrainian doctors," the state prison service said in a statement late on Friday.

But on Saturday, Tymoshenko's political party Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) said the move could have been forced.

"We suspect that Yulia Tymoshenko was forcibly moved to the hospital," it said in a statement.

Tymoshenko had previously said she did not trust any state-appointed doctors. The hospital in Kharkiv belongs to the state-owned railway company and is located in the same city as her prison.

"Inmates' consent is not required for them to be treated in a hospital," Yevhen Barash, the head of the Kharkiv division of the state penitentiary service, told reporters.

The Interfax news agency quoted a healthcare ministry official as saying on Saturday that Tymoshenko was refusing to undergo a medical check at the hospital and insisted on seeing her lawyer.

Tymoshenko was convicted in October on charges of abusing her power as prime minister in brokering a 2009 gas deal with Russia. Yanukovich's government says the deal ran against national interests and made energy imports exorbitantly expensive.

In the new trial, she faces charges of tax evasion and attempted embezzlement which carry a sentence of up to 12 years.

Tymoshenko has denied any wrongdoing in both cases, dismissing them as part of a campaign of repression by Yanukovich's government.

The European Union has warned Ukraine that its members will not ratify key bilateral agreements on political association and free trade while Tymoshenko remains in prison.

Tymoshenko was one of the leaders of the 2004 Orange Revolution which doomed Yanukovich's first bid for the presidency. She went on to serve twice as prime minister and lost the 2010 presidential vote to Yanukovich in a close race.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)