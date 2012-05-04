KIEV Ukrainian prosecutors have found no proof of alleged beating by prison guards of jailed opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko, prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka said on Friday.

Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and opponent of President Viktor Yanukovich, said last week prison guards beat her during a forced visit to a hospital and her supporters circulated photographs showing bruises on her arms and abdomen.

The allegation alarmed Western politicians who consider her a political prisoner.

But Pshonka said his office was unable to verify her claims.

"Following an investigation, the request to launch a criminal case has been denied," he told reporters.

The European Union has condemned Tymoshenko's conviction on abuse-of-office charges last October as an example of selective justice and shelved landmark deals on political association and free trade with Ukraine over the issue.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)