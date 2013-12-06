People walk by a poster of jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at Independence Square in Kiev December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

KIEV Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has ended a hunger strike after 12 days, Interfax news agency quoted her daughter, Yevgenia, as telling reporters on Friday.

Former prime minister Tymoshenko, jailed in 2011 for abuse of office over a gas deal signed with Russia, had announced a hunger strike in support of opposition protests against the Ukrainian government's decision to spurn a landmark trade pact with the European Union.

"At the request of the square, she has ended the hunger strike," Yevgenia said, referring to the protest camp on Kiev's Independence Square.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)