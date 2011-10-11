Here are some facts about Ukrainian former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, 50, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for abuse of office on Tuesday.

* WHO IS YULIA TYMOSHENKO?

-- Born in November 1960, Tymoshenko shot to world prominence when she helped lead the "Orange Revolution" street protests in Kiev in 2004-05 that doomed President Viktor Yanukovich's first bid for power.

-- With her peasant-style hairbraid, which has become her political trademark, she enthralls her supporters with fiery speeches in which she portrays herself as Ukraine's saviour from corruption and criminality.

-- Yanukovich, who defeated her in a presidential election in February 2010 and is her political arch-rival, has been the particular object of her invective.

-- Her early involvement in the gas industry in the 1990s, after Ukraine had gained its independence with the break-up of the Soviet Union, earned her the nickname "gas princess."

-- She entered parliament in 1996 and was made a deputy prime minister in charge of the energy sector in 2000 by the new premier, Viktor Yushchenko. Since losing to Yanukovich in her bid for the presidency, she has been out of parliament.

* CHARGES AGAINST TYMOSHENKO

-- Prosecutors in her trial alleged she abused her power by railroading the state energy firm, Naftogaz, into signing a gas import agreement with Russia in 2009. The Yanukovich leadership says this saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for supplies of Russian gas.

-- She was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years, in a lengthy judgement at the end of a three-month trial that has polarised society in the former Soviet republic.

-- The hearing resembled one in 2001 when formal charges of forgery and smuggling gas were brought against her while she was head of United Energy Systems, a private gas trading firm in the mid-1990s.

-- Then-President Leonid Kuchma accused her several times of exceeding her powers as deputy prime minister. She spent a month in a detention centre after the investigation, but a court cleared her.

-- In May 2010, Ukraine's state prosecutor launched a new criminal case relating to what it said was the misuse by Tymoshenko's government of about $290 million in cash received for selling carbon quotas.

* POLITICAL RISE AND FALL

-- Her fiery performance in the "Orange Revolution" earned her the role of prime minister under Yushchenko, her ally in the protests, who became president.

-- She fell out with Yushchenko and was sacked in September 2005 after less than eight months in office. She was later briefly reconciled with Yushchenko and had a second spell as prime minister.

-- In January 2009, as prime minister, Tymoshenko brokered the 10-year gas deal with her Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that later landed her in court.

-- Yushchenko, who appeared as a witness at her trial, put the blame squarely on her. He said she went to Moscow to negotiate the deal by herself and hid details of it from him.

-- Tymoshenko said the trial against her is a vendetta by Yanukovich aimed at neutralising her as a political force.

-- The judge at her trial ordered her detained in police custody on August 5, alleging that she had behaved disruptively in court.

-- The United States and the European Union, which see her trial as politically motivated, have called for an end to the case against her and for her to be released.

