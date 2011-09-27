KIEV The prosecutor in the trial of Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko on Tuesday asked for a sentence of seven years jail to be passed on her.

Tymoshenko, 50, one of the country's most prominent opposition politicians, is charged with abuse of office linked with a gas deal signed with Russia in January 2009 which the leadership of President Viktor Yanukovich says saddled Ukraine with an exorbitant price for gas. She denies this.

The United States and the European Union say the trial is politically motivated and they have urged Yanukovich to find a way of ending the case against her.

After hearing prosecutor Liliya Frolova call for a jail sentence of seven years, Tymoshenko replied to the court: "This is a continuation of political repression and I am convinced that they are doing this on the orders of President Yanukovich."

The Yanukovich leadership says her action in pressuring the state energy firm Naftotgaz into signing an agreement with the Russian gas giant Gazprom in 2009 endangered the national interest.

The trial has polarised public opinion in the ex-Soviet republic and caused street demonstrations against Yanukovich. It was adjourned on September 12 until Tuesday after the United States and the EU expressed concern over her prosecution.

Since then, the EU has hardened its position further, warning Yanukovich it could scrap planned bilateral deals on free trade and political association if Tymoshenko is jailed.

"At the rate the trial is going it may be over by Thursday," said defence counsel Yuri Sukhov.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth)