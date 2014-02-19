GENEVA All sides involved in Ukraine's violence must exercise maximum restraint, U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Wednesday.

"I reiterate my call for respect for the right to peaceful assembly, as provided under international human rights law, to be respected," Pillay said in a statement.

"I also call for an urgent and independent investigation to establish facts and responsibilities, including the possible use of excessive force, and to ensure accountability for these deadly clashes," she added.

