WASHINGTON The White House said on Monday violence by the Ukrainian government against protesters was unacceptable and urged authorities to respect Ukrainians' rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

"The violence by government authorities against peaceful demonstrators in Kiev on Saturday morning was unacceptable," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

Reports of journalists and members of the media being assaulted and targeted by security forces are "disturbing," Carney said.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)