KIEV The U.S. embassy in Kiev said on Wednesday it had revoked the visas of "several Ukrainians" in response to action taken against protesters demonstrating against President Viktor Yanukovich's government.

"In response to actions taken against protesters ... in November and December of last year, the U.S. Embassy has revoked the visas of several Ukrainians who were linked to the violence," a statement said.

It did not identify anyone by name, but added it was considering further action against those responsible for the current violence.

