WASHINGTON Any new government formed in Ukraine must continue efforts to root out corruption and work with the International Monetary Fund to pursue economic reforms, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Asked about the Treasury's view of efforts to form a new government in Kiev following the resignation of key ministers, the official said that Ukraine had made "significant progress" in implementing its IMF programme over the past 18 months amid difficult conditions.

"It's imperative that that progress continues, that the IMF and Ukraine continue to work closely together, and that Ukraine take the steps to continue to root out corruption and implement structural reform and take steps to stabilise its macro-economy," the official told reporters on a conference call ahead of IMF, G20 and World Bank meetings this week in Washington.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)