WASHINGTON U.S. Vice President Joe Biden expressed "deep concern" about the potential for violence in Ukraine during a phone call with President Viktor Yanukovich on Monday and urged dialogue with opposition leaders to de-escalate the situation, the White House said.

"He noted that violence has no place in a democratic society and is incompatible with our strategic relationship," the White House said in a statement about Biden's call.

"The vice president reaffirmed the strong support of the United States for Ukraine's European aspirations and welcomed President Yanukovich's commitment to maintaining this path."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton)