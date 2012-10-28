KIEV Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's Party of the Regions led a parliamentary election on Sunday with 28.1 percent of the party-list vote, an exit poll by the Democratic Initiative Foundation showed.

The United Opposition bloc, which includes the party of his jailed opponent Yulia Tymoshenko, was second with 24.7 percent on the party-list vote which allocates half of 450 seats in the former Soviet republic's parliament.

Another opposition party, UDAR (Punch) which is led by heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko, was third in the party-list vote with 15.1 percent, according to the exit poll which was based on figures available up to two hours before voting ended.

The poll did not cover voting in individual constituencies, through which the other 225 seats in parliament are allocated. Results from these districts were expected much later.

