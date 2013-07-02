DUBLIN Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS.L) Irish unit Ulster Bank will cut almost a third of its staff in the next three years and shut about one in seven branches by the end of next year with the aim of returning to profit in 2016.

Local banks and foreign lenders servicing the Irish economy have shut branches and shed thousands of jobs since the bursting of a property bubble in 2008 brought the sector to its knees and pushed Ireland into an EU-IMF bailout.

Ulster will become a "significantly smaller organisation" by 2016, Chief Executive Jim Brown said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday. He said the bank will cut its headcount to between 4,000 and 4,500 by 2016, down from 5,800 at the end of 2012.

The bank, which has received cash injections from its parent group, is currently implementing a redundancy programme that was announced in January last year and envisaged the departure of 950 staff.

Ulster Bank, Northern Ireland's No.1 bank and the third largest in the Republic of Ireland, has shut close to 10 percent of its branches over the past year and plans to trim its network to between 175 and 185 branches next year, from 214 currently.

The Ulster Bank closures are unrelated to the branch sales that European regulators have ordered RBS to make as a condition of receiving a 45.5 billion pound government rescue in 2008.

Brown, who told investors that the macroeconomic picture in Ireland is improving and investor confidence is returning, said that Ulster Bank hopes to break even by the end of next year and is targeting a return to profitability in 2016.

