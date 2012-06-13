NEW YORK A mid-ranking U.N. official has been charged with sexual abuse, the New York City Police Department said on Wednesday, nine months after a former U.N. contractor accused the official of abusing her.

Dushyant Joshi, who works at the U.N. human resources department's emergency preparedness and support team, was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

Neither Joshi nor the United Nations responded immediately to requests for comment.

Joshi has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, the police said. According to the New York State Penal Code, the maximum penalty for third-degree sexual abuse is three months in prison.

Joshi's arrest comes nine months after a female former U.N. contractor filed a complaint against him through the United Nations' internal justice system, and eight months after she said she filed a complaint with the police.

Reuters has obtained a copy of the complaint made to the United Nations, which accuse Joshi of forcefully kissing and touching the employee at a bar near U.N. headquarters in Manhattan on June 3, 2011.

On June 5, Catherine Pollard, the assistant secretary-general for human resources at the U.N., informed the woman, whose contract ended in December, in writing that Joshi would be subject to disciplinary action.

Reuters has obtained a copy of Pollard's letter, which said that Joshi denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

Joshi's arraignment has not yet been scheduled, the Manhattan court clerk's office said.

(Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau)