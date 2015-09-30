UNITED NATIONS Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond on Wednesday welcomed Russia's intent to use force against Islamic State militants in Syria, but said Moscow must confirm its air strikes targeted Islamic State and al Qaeda-linked groups and not rebel fighters.

"It's very important that Russia is able to confirm ... that the military action it has undertaken in Syria this morning is directed at ISIL (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda affiliated targets only and not at moderate opponents of the Assad regime," Hammond told the U.N. Security Council.

"Actions in support of the (Syrian) regime are incompatible with the effective prosecution of the war against ISIL in Syria," he said.

(Reporting By Michelle Nichols; Editing by David Storey)