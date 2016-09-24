United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a news conference after the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

UNITED NATIONS The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday Iran had wasted no time in undermining regional security since it sealed a nuclear deal with world powers last year.

"Against all optimistic expectations, Iran wasted no time in continuing its efforts to undermine the security of the region, through aggressive rhetoric, blatant interference, producing and arming militias, developing its ballistic missile program, in addition to its alarming designation as a state sponsor of terrorism," UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed told the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

