British Foreign Minister William Hague (L). gestures as to Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, second from right,as they take their seats at the beginning of their bilateral meeting at the United Nations in New York September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason DeCrow/Pool

UNITED NATIONS Foreign Secretary William Hague on Monday welcomed recent statements from Iran's new government that it wants to improve relations with the West and ease concerns about its nuclear program but said words alone would not be enough.

"The time is now right for those statements to be matched by concrete steps by Iran to address the international community's concerns about Iran's intentions and if such steps are taken, then I believe a more constructive relationship can be created between us," Hague told reporters after meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

