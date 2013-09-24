UNITED NATIONS Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope on Tuesday that U.S. President Barack Obama would not be swayed by "war-mongering pressure groups" at home in dealing with the Iranian nuclear dispute and called for a consistent voice from Washington on the issue.

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly just hours after Obama addressed the annual gathering of world leaders, Rouhani said he was prepared to engage in "time-bound and results-oriented" nuclear talks and did not seek to increase tensions with the United States.

Rouhani reiterated that nuclear weapons "have no place in Iran's security and defence doctrine."

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)