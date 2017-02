Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad addresses the 66th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

UNITED NATIONS Diplomats from the United States and other western nations walked out of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday as Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad delivered his address.

U.S. diplomats left as Ahmadinejad referred to the September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and the Pentagon as a "pretext" for U.S. attacks on Iraq and Afghanistan. Other western delegations followed shortly thereafter.