ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House dismissed Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's attack on U.S. policy in his speech at the United Nations on Thursday and accused Iran's government of "vile mistreatment" of its own citizens.

"I find it rich that the Iranian president would have such criticism," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One as President Barack Obama headed for Ohio.

Carney was responding to a question about Ahmadinejad's accusations that the United States acted in a colonialist way. The Iranian leader charged that Washington had used the September 11, 2001 attacks as a pretext to launch wars on Iraq and Afghanistan.