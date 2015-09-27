NEW YORK U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday it was vital to coordinate all efforts against the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East but this was not yet happening.

Asked the purpose of an Iraqi-announced effort to coordinate

intelligence among Iraq, Syria, Iran and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters before he met Kerry it was to "coordinate the efforts against ISIL (Islamic State)."

Kerry, however, told reporters: "I think the critical thing is that all of the efforts need to be coordinated. This is not yet coordinated. I think we have concerns about how we are going to go forward."

