UNITED NATIONS U.S. President Barack Obama urged Iran on Wednesday "do not let this opportunity pass" for a nuclear deal by which Tehran would rein in its atomic programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

Without mentioning China by name, Obama also made a plea during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly for all nations in the Asia-Pacific region to abide by "the rules of the road" and to resolve territorial disputes peacefully.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Howard Goller)