UNITED NATIONS U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Monday that more than 50 states had pledged some 30,000 new troops and police for possible deployment on United Nations peacekeeping missions.

"More than 50 countries, from Bangladesh to Colombia, from Finland to China, are making commitments totalling more than 30,000 new troops and police," Obama told a summit of world leaders organised by the United States to boost support for U.N. peacekeeping.

