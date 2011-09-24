UNITED NATIONS Portugal, going through a deep recession, is moving "quickly and resolutely" to fix its shaky finances and reform its economy, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho told the United Nations on Saturday.

Lisbon is enacting tough austerity measures to meet the terms of a 78 billion euro ($105 billion) bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Portugal was the third euro zone member to receive rescue funds after Greece and Ireland.

"As widely recognized, we are moving quickly and resolutely to consolidate our public accounts and to implement structural reforms to modernize our economy and promote economic growth and employment," Passos Coelho told the U.N. General Assembly.

"We view the crisis as an opportunity to adapt our economic model and to strengthen the Portuguese economy."

Portugal's recession is expected to last through next year and unemployment is at its highest levels since the 1980s as the government raises taxes and cuts spending to meet budget deficit targets.

The government has to cut the deficit to 5.9 percent of gross domestic product this year from 9.1 percent in 2010.