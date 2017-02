UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will take part in a meeting of the "Quartet" of Middle East peace mediators at 2:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. British time on Friday, the United Nations said.

The Quartet, made up of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia, has been working to agree on a statement that it hopes can set parameters for resumed direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

