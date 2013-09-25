U.N. Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon addresses the start of the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Pool

UNITED NATIONS The United States, Russia, France, China and Britain have agreed on the core of a U.N Security Council resolution to rid Syria of its chemical weapons, two diplomats said on Wednesday.

The agreement came after the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the council met U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon earlier in the day, the diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

They said a draft resolution could be presented to the full 15-nation council soon and the five permanent members would also meet on Friday to discuss a proposed Syria peace conference in Geneva.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and John Irish)